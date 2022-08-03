Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner added James Brescoll back to the firm. Previously with BCLP from 2018-21, Brescoll rejoined the firm as a partner in the Chicago office.Brescoll joins from Riemer & Braunstein, where he maintained an active practice focused on commercial real estate. Brescoll has experience in real estate financing, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development, joint ventures and construction matters, locally and throughout the United States. Brescoll represents both lenders and borrowers with …