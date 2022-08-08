Barack Ferrazzano added Louis Chronowski to the firm as a partner in its motor vehicle group. Chronowski is a commercial litigator and counselor who assists motor vehicle manufacturers and franchisors in navigating a complex set of laws governing how they interact with their franchisees, dealers or distributors. For more than 20 years, Chronowski has represented clients in manufacturing, franchises, real estate, construction, intellectual property, business torts, complex contract, trade secret and restrictive covenant …