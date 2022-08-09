Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorney Eirene N. Salvi recently was appointed to the Young Professionals Board of the Chicago Bar Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the CBF further its mission of improving access to justice for people in need and making the legal system more fair and efficient.• Michael D. Fisher, Lawrence J. Amato and Autumn K. Leslie of GWC Injury Lawyers LLC obtained a $4.42 million settlement for a man injured while working as an elevator mechanic apprentice in 2016 at age 36, the …