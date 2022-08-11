Dykema has added Kristin G. Bagull to its taxation and estates practice group in the firm’s Chicago office. Bagull previously practiced with Handler Thayer LLP in Chicago.Bagull focuses her practice on the analysis and structuring of sophisticated estate plans and handling taxation and business planning issues for clients. She has experience in the analysis, design and implementation of estate planning, asset protection, and advanced tax planning strategies.• McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp P.C. has added Maria …