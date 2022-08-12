The Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession will host U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler and leaders from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, NASDAQ and Chicago Board Options Exchange in a virtual event Sept. 15. Its goal is to discuss efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the financial services industry and what those efforts mean in the legal profession. Register for the virtual event here.The opening remarks will be from Gensler. The moderator is set to …