Freeborn & Peters LLP expanded its real estate practice group with the addition of Peter A. Monzon as an associate in its Chicago office.Monzon focuses his practice on corporate transactional matters with an emphasis on commercial real estate acquisitions, dispositions and leasing transactions.Prior to joining Freeborn, Monzon served as an associate at Rock Fusco & Connelly LLC.• Taxman, Pollock, Murray & Bekkerman LLC partner James P. Lynch was elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Chicago Bar …