Winston & Strawn LLP added Aaron Berlin as a partner to the firm’s Chicago office and as a member of the transactions department.Berlin focuses his practice on debt finance and represents both middle-market and large-cap private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in connection with a wide range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, take-private deals, dividend recapitalizations, out-of-court restructurings, refinancings, and fund financings.• Norton Rose Fulbright partners John F. Young …