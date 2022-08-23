Bryan Cave LLP added Renato Mariotti as a partner in its litigation and investigations practice. He joins the firm at its Chicago office.Mariotti is a trial and appellate attorney who represents clients in complex, high-stakes litigation, with a special focus on commodities and securities issues. Matters often include class actions, derivative-related claims and allegations of cyber theft. A former federal prosecutor, Mariotti is also a high-profile media source, legal analyst and commentator.Mariotti joined BCLP from …