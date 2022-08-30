Greenberg Traurig LLP is adding William M. Doyle, Lawrence M. Kern and Eric C. Nelson as shareholders in Chicago.Doyle’s practice focuses on the formation and operation of entities that assist clients with the ownership and management of capital on an income tax and an estate and gift tax-efficient basis.Kern concentrates his practice in tax and estate planning matters for high-net-worth individuals and families, closely held business owners, private equity and hedge fund principals, and charitable organizations …