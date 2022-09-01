Kirkland & Ellis has added John Reinert and Jina Yun as partners in the investment funds regulatory practice.Reinert and Yun represent fund sponsors as well as other private and public companies in connection with complex regulatory and compliance matters arising under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940.Both Reinert and Yun join Kirkland from the Chicago office of Latham & Watkins LLP.• Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP has expanded its Chicago office legal team with the …