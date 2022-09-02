Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices, will be the keynote speaker at the DePaul University College of Law Annual Reception this year.Clifford also will be receiving the Distinguished Alumnus Award from DePaul University College of Law Dean Jennifer L. Rosato Perea.The reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the W Chicago-City Center Hotel. The event is free of charge to attend for law school alumni, but registration is required. To register, click here …