Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP added attorneys Michael Mayerck, Yeoeun Claire Yoon, Benjamin Morrell and Carly Chocron as associates to its litigation and employment practice areas.Mayerck is a member of the commercial litigation group and assists clients in general business and complex commercial litigation.Yoon also joins the commercial litigation group and represents clients in a range of complex matters.Morrell is an associate in the employment and labor relations group. His practice is dedicated to advising and …