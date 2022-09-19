Honigman LLP added Molly K. McGinley to its litigation department as a partner. McGinley is a litigation attorney who concentrates her practice on commercial litigation with a focus on complex litigation, including class action defense and derivative litigation.
•
Dickinson Wright hired Justin D. Gingerich as of counsel. Gingerich focuses his practice on private equity and mergers and acquisitions.Gingerich works with startups and private companies to manage their life cycle from formation and structuring …