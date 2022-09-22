Weiss-Kunz & Oliver LLC has added Kyle Sellett as partner. He practices in family law.• The Appellate Lawyers Association and the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois will host the Appellate Practice Seminar “Uncertain Issues After Dobbs 2022,” a virtual lunchtime seminar. The event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 and will provide attendees 1 MCLE. The discussion will be moderated by ALA President Jonathan B. Amarilio.This seminar also features presenter Ian Millhiser, the senior correspondent …