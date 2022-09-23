Duane Morris has added Gerald L. Maatman, Jr. and Jennifer A. Riley as partners in its employment, labor, benefits and immigration practice group in Chicago.Maatman will chair the newly formed workplace class action group division within the firm’s employment practice. Riley will serve as vice chair. Prior to joining the firm, Maatman and Riley were partners at Seyfarth Shaw.Additional partners, associates and staff on their national class action team have joined Duane Morris as well. Partner Michael DeMarino …