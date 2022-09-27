Morgan Lewis promoted Nicholas Restauri and Milan Wozniak to partner.Restauri represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex intellectual property disputes across the United States, including patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and breach of contract litigation.Wozniak concentrates his practice in the areas of securitization and structured finance. Wozniak represents issuers, underwriters, borrowers and lenders in a wide range of structured transactions, including issuances of asset-backed securities …