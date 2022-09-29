Brennan Burtker LLC added six new attorneys.Lee Annette Williams focuses her practice on defending hospitals, physicians and healthcare providers in complex lawsuits involving catastrophic injuries and death through all phases of litigation including pre-trial, discovery and jury trials.Vito Masciopinto practices in civil litigation with an emphasis on medical malpractice. He has concentrated his practice on defending physicians, medical centers, and hospitals, and has tried multiple cases to verdict. His scope of practice …