Ulmer & Berne LLP added Preslav P. Mantchev as an associate to the firm’s Chicago office. He joins the firm’s financial services and securities litigation practice group.Mantchev is a business litigator with experience handling all aspects of the pre-litigation and trial process, including case evaluation, early settlement negotiations, legal research, motion practice and discovery.• Chittenden, Murday & Novotny LLC has hired Ryan H. Voss, Aimee I. Clare and Aliscia K. Burkett as associates.Voss …