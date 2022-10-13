White & Case promoted two lawyers to partner — Matthew Linder and Erin Rosenberg — in the Chicago office.Linder was named a partner in the financial restructuring and insolvency practice. Linder advises on complex business reorganizations, including traditional, prearranged and pre-packaged chapter 11 cases, mass-tort bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings.Rosenberg also is a partner in the financial restructuring and insolvency practice. She represents debtors, creditors, committees and …