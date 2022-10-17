Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP partner Conrad Nowak received the Carl H. Rolewick Award from the Illinois Lawyers Assistance Program (LAP), given annually to an attorney who has contributed significantly to the goals and mission of the organization.The nonprofit is dedicated to helping lawyers, judges and other legal professionals with mental health struggles including alcohol abuse, drug dependency, anxiety, burnout and depression. Earlier this year, Nowak wrote a column in the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin describing his own …