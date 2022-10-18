Taft Law added Philip Comella and Ryan Rudich to the firm’s Chicago office as partners in the environmental group. Both were previously at Freeborn & Peters.Comella’s practice spans both regulatory counseling and environmental-based litigation with a focus on the solid and hazardous waste industry. He regularly counsels owners and operators of landfills, treatment facilities, recycling operations and waste generators on compliance, enforcement and litigation matters arising under environmental laws.Rudich …