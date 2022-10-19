Taft Law added Gillian Lindsay and Elizabeth Butler as partners in the litigation and real estate practice groups. Lindsay previously was with Hahn Loeser. Butler was with Elrod Friedman.Lindsay handles complex disputes involving breach of contract, consumer and business torts, trade secrets, labor and employment disputes, commercial and equipment loan enforcement, judgment enforcement and collection, and trademark infringement.Butler concentrates her practice in the areas of land use, zoning, entitlements, urban planning …