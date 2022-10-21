Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP added three partners to its Illinois offices.Daniel J. Cozzi focuses his practice on medical negligence and commercial litigation.James R. Grabowski focuses his practice on asbestos litigation, product liability, toxic tort litigation and general trial practice. He works out of the firm’s Edwardsville office.Allison Sonneveld focuses her practice on asbestos litigation, toxic tort, products liability as well as premises liability matters. She works out of the firm’s Edwardsville …