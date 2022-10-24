Holland & Knight hired Andrew D. Shapiro and Jason S. Dubner as partners in the firm’s Chicago office. Shapiro and Dubner were previously at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur.Shapiro’s practice focuses on assisting carriers and managing general agents with representations and warranties claims, reinsurance coverage counseling and disputes, and complex commercial litigation.Dubner represents companies in complex commercial litigations and arbitrations, with an emphasis on reinsurance, insurance, healthcare …