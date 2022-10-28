CDLB People By Amanda Monto amonto@lawbulletinmedia.com Posted October 28, 2022 9:59 AM The 26th annual Chicago Bar Foundation Fall Benefit will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. To Read the Full Story Subscribe Sign In Your source for legal news and information Print & Digital Access Stay in the know all year long with these benefits: Delivery to your office in downtown Chicago or mailed outside our hand-delivery zone. Unlimited access to chicagolawbulletin.com. Access to our e-edition and mobile site. Breaking news alerts, Morning Lineup and Afternoon Headlines. Exclusive access to events, discounts and more. Order now, or call 312-644-2394 or email Subscription@LawBulletinMedia.com for details. 1 Year - $3252 Years - $5253 Years - $699