Littler added Richard T. Kienzler and Marissa Ross Ingley as shareholders in its Chicago office. Kienzler, who has experience in non-competition and trade secret disputes, joins from Freeborn & Peters LLP.Ingley, who was an attorney with Littler from 2002 to 2011, returns from Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., where she served as chief counsel for employment and labor law.Kienzler joins the firm’s unfair competition and trade secrets practice. He litigates disputes involving post-employment restrictions for departed …