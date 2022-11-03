Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck added Sarah Riedl Clark as a partner to the firm’s Chicago office. Clark joins the insurance coverage and litigation practice group. She was previously a partner with Gordon & Rees.Clark represents domestic and foreign insurers, advising on commercial crime policies, financial institution bonds and litigation strategy. She also has experience advising on cybersecurity, computer and funds transfer fraud, and social engineering fraud.• Zulkie Partners promoted Jennifer Hoskin to …