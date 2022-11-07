Locke Lord added Mark Silverman and Jonathan Aberman as partners in its bankruptcy, restructuring and insolvency practice group.Silverman, who will serve as commercial mortgage-backed securities team leader, previously served as co-team leader of Dykema’s CMBS special servicer group and assistant leader of the financial services litigation practice. He frames and resolves issues involving creditors’ rights, loan workouts, bankruptcy and loan enforcement.Aberman has assisted CMBS special servicers, banks, non …