Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen added four attorneys.Emma Clouse focuses her practice on sustainable development and affordable housing.Alison Giest focuses her practice on assisting clients finance and develop affordable housing and community development projects using tax credits and bonds.Erica Ruggieri focuses her practice on community development transactions, representing investors, community development entities, lenders and developers in new markets tax credit transactions.Jonathan Snavely focuses his practice on …