Perkins Coie promoted counsel Jillian B. Sommers to partner in its Chicago office, effective Jan. 1, 2023.Sommers is a member of the business litigation practice. She handles large-scale litigations, including managing e-discovery, navigating procedural disputes, drafting dispositive motions, taking depositions and representing clients at trial.• Barack Ferrazzano added Alexander F. Berk to the firm as an associate in its bankruptcy and creditor rights group.Berk represents secured and unsecured lenders, vendors …