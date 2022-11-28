Goldberg Segalla added Daniel R. Woods to the firm’s global insurance services group in Chicago. Woods was previously with Condon & Cook LLC in Chicago.Woods focuses his practice on the investigation, litigation and trial of first- and third-party insurance coverage disputes and property claims, including special investigations unit matters involving fraud and dishonesty, and significant personal injury matters.• Barack Ferrazzano added Audrey Springer-Wilson to its litigation group as an associate. Springer …