Akerman elected Gregory A. Kubly to partnership in its Chicago office.Kubly is in the litigation practice group and focuses on matters such as state and federal banking regulations, commercial contractual disputes, application of the Uniform Commercial Code to supply contacts, trademark and trade dress infringement, and claims for tortious interference and unfair competition in connection with supply chain disputes.• Freeborn & Peters added Carly M. Allen as an associate in its litigation practice group.She …