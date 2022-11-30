The Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association will host a free virtual program on extremism in the United States from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.“Extremism in America: A Report from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism” will look at who the extremists are, what is driving their attacks and what can be expected from them in the future. The speakers will be Chris Magyarics, a research fellow at the ADL Center on Extremism, and Michael Rothstein, of Tabet DiVito & Rothstein LLC.Click here to register.