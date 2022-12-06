The City of Chicago Office of Inspector General (OIG) added George H. Lauder as the new deputy inspector general for investigations.Lauder has more than 25 years of professional experience in law enforcement, most recently as assistant director in the Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Lauder has led cyber and international investigative programs, developed policies and processes to support law enforcement and compliance missions, and directed …