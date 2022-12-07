CDLB People By Amanda Monto amonto@lawbulletinmedia.com Posted December 7, 2022 9:21 AM Loftus and Eisenberg, Ltd. hired Ross Good to its commercial litigation team.Good will lead the firm’s consumer class action practice while supporting its commercial and securities practices. To Read the Full Story Subscribe Sign In Your source for legal news and information Print & Digital Access Stay in the know all year long with these benefits: Delivery to your office in downtown Chicago or mailed outside our hand-delivery zone. Unlimited access to chicagolawbulletin.com. Access to our e-edition and mobile site. Breaking news alerts, Morning Lineup and Afternoon Headlines. Exclusive access to events, discounts and more. Order now, or call 312-644-2394 or email Subscription@LawBulletinMedia.com for details. 1 Year - $3252 Years - $5253 Years - $699