Smith LaCien LLP has added Carla Colaianni as a trial attorney.She has 15 years of experience practicing law as a plaintiff’s personal injury lawyer, concentrating on medical malpractice and personal injury combined with a probate and appellate practice.• Tucker Ellis LLP elected attorneys Brian J. Jackiw and Andrea M. Glinka Przybysz to partners in its Chicago offices.Jackiw represents both plaintiffs and defendants in bankruptcy and commercial litigation, including avoidance actions, complex bankruptcy claim …