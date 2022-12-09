Rolling Meadows-based Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group promoted Monica Masini to an associate. She started in 2018 as an intern and worked as law clerk. Masini will work on family law matters at the firm.• Antonio M. Romanucci will be the keynote speaker Saturday at the 2022 University of Illinois-Chicago undergraduate ceremony. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. at the Credit Union 1 Arena at 525 S. Racine Ave.Romanucci is a graduate of the former The John Marshall Law School, which was acquired by the university in 2019 …