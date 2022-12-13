Faegre Drinker promoted Kathleen O’Connor Adams and Cynthia Irani to partner in its Chicago office, effective Jan. 1.O’Connor Adams is in the benefits and executive compensation group. She works with employers, both taxable and tax-exempt entities on matters such as tax-qualified retirement plans, 403(b) plans, nonqualified retirement plans for management and key employees, health and welfare benefits, and executive compensation.Irani is part of the government and regulatory affairs group and helps clients deal …