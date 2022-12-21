K&L Gates elected four Chicago attorneys to partner, effective Jan. 1. They are: Katherine Allor, Corey Bieber, Gina Johnson and Samuel Richey.Allor is an intellectual property litigator with experience in patent litigation, including both supporting and defending charges of patent infringement.Bieber focuses on technology licensing, information security, privacy, and compliance. This includes engagements concerning data privacy and security, biometrics, HIPAA, software copyrights, and software and information …