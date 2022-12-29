Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP elected two attorneys to partner in its Chicago office, effective Jan. 1. They are:• Aaron J. Hersh (litigation); and• Skyler J. Silvertrust (litigation).Hersch represents businesses in complex, high-stakes disputes and has experience in antitrust litigation, trade-secret misappropriation, shareholder and corporate governance disputes, restrictive covenants and non-competition agreements, fiduciary claims, consumer class actions, patent and trademark infringement, and trade …