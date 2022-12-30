BatesCarey has added Colleen P. Sorensen and Joshua Boggioni as partners.Sorensen is a litigator focusing on insurance coverage disputes. She handles coverage litigation on behalf of insurance companies in federal and state courts at both the trial and appellate court levels.Boggioni represents domestic and foreign insurers in complex coverage litigation, claims analysis and claims resolution. He represents insurers in a range of coverage matters before state and federal courts, including disputes arising out of …