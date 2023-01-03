Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP elevated Meg F. Hogan, Jessica R. McMullen and Mehwish Aslam to partner, effective Jan. 1.Hogan joined the firm in 2017 and concentrates her practice on complex civil litigation, including toxic tort litigation, products liability, trucking/transportation litigation.McMullen joined the firm in 2016 and practices asbestos litigation, toxic tort litigation and environmental law.Aslam joined the firm in 2017 and focuses her practice on toxic tort litigation and product liability. She is based in …