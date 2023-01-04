Taft Law elected Michael C. Diedrich (private client group), Julie Sirlin Pleshivoy (private client group), Adam M. Law (real estate practice) and Jason A. Robin (real estate practice) to partnership.Diedrich represents individuals and their families with estate planning, trust creation and administration, and probate matters. He counsels executives, entrepreneurs, and family offices on business succession planning and complex estate, gift and other tax matters. He also advises charities and non-profit organizations on …