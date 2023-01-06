The Appellate Lawyers Association, Illinois State Bar Association and DuPage County Bar Association will host an appellate practice training session via Zoom from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 2.The online event, titled “Illinois Supreme Court Year in Review: Civil,” will focus on the most significant civil cases of 2022.The panel will feature 2nd District Appellate Justice Ann B. Jorgensen and past ALA presidents J. Timothy Eaton and Michael T. Reagan.Click here to register.• Taft Law completed its merger with …