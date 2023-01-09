Neal Gerber Eisenberg promoted three to partner. They are:•Brian J. Crump (corporate and securities practice group);•Kathryn L. Kaler (private wealth services practice group); and•Alfred C. Tam (intellectual property and technology transactions practice group).Crump focuses his practices on venture capital and other financing transactions, private equity buyouts and startup and early-stage businesses.Kaler advises high-net-worth individuals, families and owners of closely held businesses on sophisticated …