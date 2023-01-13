Johnson & Bell announced it promoted Joel Brenord, Catherine P. Gorman, David F. Jasinski, Carlos A. Vera and Caroline K. Vickrey to shareholder.Brenord concentrates his practice in health care law, commercial litigation and general negligence claims. He represents hospitals, nursing homes, physicians and nurses in state and federal court. In addition, he handles premises liability and other general negligence litigation for a number of clients.Gorman focuses her practice on premises liability, construction law …