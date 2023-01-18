Reed Smith promoted four attorneys to partner and five to counsel in its Chicago office.Jillian L. Burstein is a litigator in the intellectual property group who handles matters involving complex and sophisticated brand protection disputes. She also advises clients on a range of IP issues, including trademarks, trade dress, copyright, false advertising and unfair competition.David M. Cummings is a litigator in the insurance recovery group who represents corporate policyholders in resolving complex insurance coverage …