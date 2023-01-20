Chicago-Kent College of Law hired patent attorney Jordana Goodman as an assistant professor. She will start in August.Goodman is an expert on gender and race equity issues in STEM fields, and her research explores intellectual property ownership and diversity in terms of how attorneys are recognized for their work. After passing the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s patent bar, she worked as a patent prosecutor for six years, writing patent applications to develop portfolios for a variety of clients.