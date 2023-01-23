McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff elected four to equity partner and promoted one to income partner. The equity partners are: Alexander D. Georges, Aaron V. Gin, George “Trey” Lyons III and Amir Shenouda.Margot M. Wilson was promoted to income partner.Georges prepares and prosecutes patent applications in technical fields, focusing on electrical engineering, computer hardware and software.Gin prepares and prosecutes applications for patents and trademarks in the United States and abroad.Lyons litigates …