White & Case appointed Matthew R. Devine as the office executive partner of the firm’s Chicago office.Devine joined the firm in 2020 and works for its global commercial litigation practice. Devine will act as a liaison between the office and the firm in his new role.• Chuhak & Tecson hired Ryan A. Biller as an associate in its corporate transactions and business law practice group.His practice focuses on assisting businesses and their owners during a business’ lifecycle. He helps form entities and …